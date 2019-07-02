KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all aspiring ninjas!

After months of renovation, a Knoxville church has transformed an old racquetball court into a free training space for aspiring ninjas in the community.

This weekend, Central Baptist Church of Bearden will open the doors to the ninja gym and invite the public to take a look and join in, Jeff Fyke, the church's director of media and communications, told 10News.

To celebrate the grand opening, Knoxville native and American Ninja Warrior Grant McCartney will be in town to kick off the festivities, help teach skills and then speak at Sunday's worship service.

People can visit for free Saturday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to check out the facility, meet McCartney and enjoy lunch from food truck Holy Smokin' BBQ.

The ninja gym is located inside the church's recreation area, the ROC. It is designed with different levels and obstacles to challenge people and bring a new experience.

The course was built by American Ninja Warrior Kevin Carbone, with assistance from fellow warrior, Nico Long.

Central Baptist Church of Bearden has been in the community for decades and has noticed a shift of children's team sports and wants to stay relevant in the local sports world. Through prayer and vision, they believe God placed the opportunity of this recreation ministry in their path.

Adult and child ninja hours will be available.

Adult hours:

M 8:30-4:30

T 8:30-7:30

Th 8:30-7:30

F 8:30-4:30

Jr. hours:

M & F 4:30-7:30

For more information visit centralbeardenknoxville.org/ninja