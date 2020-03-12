KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Children's Theatre presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" based on the classic novel by Barbara Robinson.
Almost two dozen actors take the stage and a senior at L & N STEM Academy directs the play, Quintin Rhodes.
The first performance is Friday, December 4, with weekend shows through December 20.
Fridays at 7:00
Saturdays at 1:00 and 5:00
Sundays at 3:00 and 6:00
Tickets will be limited to 65 attendees for each
performance and groups/families will be
distanced from each other.
Masks will be required for entry.
109 East Churchwell Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917