KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Children's Theatre presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" based on the classic novel by Barbara Robinson.

Almost two dozen actors take the stage and a senior at L & N STEM Academy directs the play, Quintin Rhodes.

The first performance is Friday, December 4, with weekend shows through December 20.

Fridays at 7:00

Saturdays at 1:00 and 5:00

Sundays at 3:00 and 6:00

Tickets will be limited to 65 attendees for each

performance and groups/families will be

distanced from each other.

Masks will be required for entry.

109 East Churchwell Avenue