KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A golf tournament next month supports the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition. The non-profit helps breast cancer patients when they need it most, patients like Vanessa Hirschhorn.

"In September of 2016 I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at 39 years old," she said.

It was overwhelming for Vanessa Hirschhorn. She was going through a divorce. She lost her hair. Then she lost her job.

"Shortly after that, unfortunately, about halfway through chemo, I got laid off at my job. So I no longer had full-time employment, and single mom, with a son, and needed to find a way to support myself," she said.

She drove for Uber and Lyft to try to make ends meet.

"It just wasn't enough to keep the lights on and keep food in our bellies and make sure that I could make everything work. So I started researching non-profits and foundations that had financial assistance and grants available for breast cancer patients," she said.

Vanessa found the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition near Nashville. It helps patients statewide with a specific, targeted mission.

"Financial assistance for breast cancer patients across the state. Helping them with their rent, their mortgage, their utilities, while they're in treatment and unable to work," Jami Eller said.

Jami Eller is the Executive Director of the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition. Her mother is a three-time breast cancer survivor, her sister-in-law is a breast cancer survivor. Her late husband also had cancer.

"After he passed away my goal was I've got to do something in the cancer world. I don't care what it is but I've got to make a difference," she said.

The small organization depends on donors and fundraising events like the golf tournament to make a difference for more than 100 patients a year. In Vanessa's case, TBCC paid two power bills to keep the lights on at her house in Fountain City. It gave her gift cards for gas and groceries.

"It was such a blessing at the time because I was really stressing about how am I going to pay the KUB bill and keep gas in the car," Vanessa said.

Jami said, "The stress relief that it is for them is unbelievable and that helps in their healing process, it helps in their ability to cope to know, ok, I've got another chemo and I can do this because I don't have these worries."

Vanessa is a breast cancer survivor.

Just had my yearly MRI and got the all clear and everything is good," she said.

Now she's healthy, has a job she loves, and is back on her feet financially.

"I just feel really lucky from where I have been to where I am now I feel like it's just such a blessing," she said.

For others facing the financial burdens of breast cancer treatment, she has some insight.

"It's OK to need help. It's a really big thing to go through."

