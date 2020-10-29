x
The 2020 version of Greek Fest is a scaled-down version called Greek-To-Go

Purchase authentic Greek food at St. George Greek Orthodox Church October 30 and 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Instead of its traditional Greek Fest, the parish of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville will offer "Greek-To-Go" on Friday and Saturday, October 30 and 31. 

Hours both days will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Order from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle. 

The drive-thru event will feature a scaled-down menu. 

For those who want only pastries, an early bird pick up opportunity will be held Thursday, October 29, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. 

Greek-to-Go offers both savory and sweet options.

Two combination plates feature Gyros and Souvlaki as the entree. 

Traditional pastries include Baklava, Kourambiedes and a deluxe assortment box including those and other pastries.

The drive-thru is in the church parking lot at 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

