KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Instead of its traditional Greek Fest, the parish of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville will offer "Greek-To-Go" on Friday and Saturday, October 30 and 31.
Hours both days will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Order from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
The drive-thru event will feature a scaled-down menu.
For those who want only pastries, an early bird pick up opportunity will be held Thursday, October 29, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Greek-to-Go offers both savory and sweet options.
Two combination plates feature Gyros and Souvlaki as the entree.
Traditional pastries include Baklava, Kourambiedes and a deluxe assortment box including those and other pastries.
The drive-thru is in the church parking lot at 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.