Purchase authentic Greek food at St. George Greek Orthodox Church October 30 and 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Instead of its traditional Greek Fest, the parish of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville will offer "Greek-To-Go" on Friday and Saturday, October 30 and 31.

Hours both days will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Order from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.

The drive-thru event will feature a scaled-down menu.

For those who want only pastries, an early bird pick up opportunity will be held Thursday, October 29, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Greek-to-Go offers both savory and sweet options.

Two combination plates feature Gyros and Souvlaki as the entree.

Traditional pastries include Baklava, Kourambiedes and a deluxe assortment box including those and other pastries.