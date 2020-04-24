BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol explores the history, impact, and legacy of the Bristol Sessions. Those recording in 1927 were the beginning of modern country music.

The museum is educational, engaging, and fun.

Its mission continues, online.

"People are able to feel like they are visiting the museum even though they can't come through our doors right now," Rene Rodgers said. She is the Head Curator of The Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

The experience is usually hands-on and interactive. The sudden shut-down forced the museum to pivot away from in-person programs.

"We do a lot of digital programming already because of our radio station. Our radio DJs are still programming new shows and sharing those from their homes. We even have our farm and fun time weekly show coming out of someone's kitchen every week," she said.

The museum is sharing archived content, a lot of short videos showing off the exhibits, and activity videos for kids like banjo craft.

"They're fun activities like songwriting madlibs where you can write your own song in a madlib version, A coloring sheet or activity sheet that teaches you a little bit about an instrument, that kind of thing, so it gives them a little bit extra but that's also fun. It doesn't feel like work necessarily," she said.

The team works to keep the online presence fresh.

"We had a special exhibit called Real Folk: Passing on Trades & Traditions through the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program. And that opened two weeks before we closed. Sadly we have this wonderful. beautiful exhibit in our museum that hardly anyone has seen yet. So we are in the process of doing a virtual tour of that exhibit that we hope to release in the next week or two. That will mean people can visit that exhibit while still social distancing from home," she said.

Usually events and admission tickets support The Birthplace of Country Music Museum. It is now exploring grants and other financial resources.

"Please engage with the museum and the festival and the radio station while we're closed. Don't forget that we're here because we still have lots and lots of stuff that we can share. And plan to come visit us when this is all over," she said.

