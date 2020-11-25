The coronavirus won't stop Santa from hearing kids' wish lists

Set up a free Zoom call at mypigeonforge.com/santa

NORTH POLE, Alaska — From the city of Pigeon Forge:

Register to schedule a video call with Santa from his home to yours. Pigeon Forge hopes this special gift helps your family create a magical Christmas memory in a safe and convenient way.

All calls will be conducted via Zoom.

Limited virtual chats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

See your child's face light up when they receive a personalized letter straight from Santa to your mailbox! By sharing just a few details with Santa, he'll delight your little ones with a Christmastime greeting.

Register until December 6, and the magic of Christmas will live on in this keepsake letter, certain to become a treasure.