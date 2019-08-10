KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville presents the 2019 Parade of Homes.

The October event is a chance to see new homes in not only Knox County but also surrounding counties.

The 42 featured homes are in many subdivisions in a variety of price ranges.

The builders or their representatives will be on hand to answer questions while visiting their homes.

Builders say granite countertops are an expected amenity in new homes

WBIR

Dates:

October 4 to 6

October 11 to 13

October 18 to 20

Hours:

Noon to 5:00 p.m. each day

Admission is free to the public.

Some homes may be decorated.

How do you find them? Magazines including maps are available at ORNL Credit Unions. You can also check out the official website to view the 2019 homes online. Also, download the Free app for smart phones and mobile devices, search "Parade Craze" in your app store.

The Preserve at Oak Ridge includes two houses on the Parade of Homes

WBIR