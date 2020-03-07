A seasoned magician performs magic and teaches kids tricks in short videos on the Knox County Public Library Facebook page

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A library can be a magical place where books take you anywhere.

Knox County Public Library branches are even more magical when Michael Messing is there.

"I'm a people person. I love meeting people. And I love making people smile and happy," he said.

The magician has been working with the library for two decades. For many years he performed magic at every branch every summer.

"Magic is so much better when it's done in person. Doing it though a screen is what we can do right now. It's the best we can do," he said.

The coronavirus shutdowns convinced him to produce short weekly videos. He makes the taped magic segments for the library: Magic Minutes with Michael Messing.

The Knox County Public Library features a new video on its Facebook page Monday mornings at 10:30.

"The odd numbered performances one, three and five are me performing a magic trick and performances two, four and six I actually teach the kids how to do a magic trick," he said.

His short shows are recorded. He said performing live on a screen is not ideal.

"I have done a little bit of it and it's got some timing changes. You've got to get used to the fact that there's a little delay in response and holding the attention of a youngster when they are trying to watch a screen is a little more challenging then when they are in person," he said.

In person or on screen, Michael Messing is committed to making magic with a message for kids

"With the libraries I don't want to just perform. I want to try to encourage kids to read. So I always say when I explain it, if you want to learn more then check out the books at the library. In particular I know all of Knox County's libraries have a bunch of magic books available," he said.

He is booking private magic shows that respect coronavirus safety measures.