KNOXVILLE, Tenn — "The Tempest" is traditionally considered Shakespeare's final work and certainly among his most poetic.
Knoxville Children's Theatre will presents a live production of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" on weekend dates October 30 to November 15.
Fridays at 7:00 pm
Saturdays at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm
Sundays at 3:00 pm
No 5:00 pm performance on Halloween.
COVID-19 protocols are in place. Tickets will be limited to 60 attendees for each performance and groups/families will be distanced from each other, masks will be required for entry, and actors will present the play wearing masks.