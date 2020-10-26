x
The Tempest at Knoxville Children's Theatre

The actors and audience will wear masks during the performance of this Shakespeare classic
Credit: Knoxville Children's Theatre
Knoxville Children's Theatre rehearsal for The Tempest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — "The Tempest" is traditionally considered Shakespeare's final work and certainly among his most poetic.

Knoxville Children's Theatre will presents a live production of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" on weekend dates October 30 to November 15.

Credit: Knoxville Children's Theatre
Actors rehearse and perform while wearing masks

Performances:

Fridays at 7:00 pm

Saturdays at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm

Sundays at 3:00 pm

No 5:00 pm performance on Halloween.

Credit: Knoxville Children's Theatre
Knoxville Children's Theatre rehearsal for The Tempest performance

COVID-19 protocols are in place. Tickets will be limited to 60 attendees for each performance and groups/families will be distanced from each other, masks will be required for entry, and actors will present the play wearing masks.

Credit: Knoxville Children's Theatre
Children and teens work on all aspects of the show including set design and lighting

