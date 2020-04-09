The faith-based theatre company will perform "Loving" outside Erin Presbyterian Church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The WordPlayers of Knoxville presents a Staged Reading of Loving, a one-act play with music, by Peter Manos.

Richard Loving, a white man, loved Mildred Jeter, an African American woman. Virginia state law prohibited interracial marriage. When state authorities found out Richard and Mildred had married, they were arrested and put on trial.

In addition to a large fine, the Lovings had to leave the state or serve a 25-year jail sentence. They appealed their case.

Finally, in 1967, the US Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, ruled unconstitutional Virginia's interracial marriage law.

Interweaving folk music from the Virginia hills, with the Loving's story of romance and struggle, the play celebrates the triumph of love over prejudice and hate. (Length app. 60 minutes. Suggested for ages 13 and up)

Sept. 6 @ 6:30 PM – Erin Presbyterian Church (Outdoors), 200 Lockett Rd.

Sept. 11 @ 7:30 PM – Central Bearden Church, 6300 Deane Hill Dr.

Sept. 12 @ 2:30 PM – Central Bearden Church, 6300 Deane Hill Dr.

Sept. 13 @ 6:30 PM – Erin Presbyterian Church (Outdoors), 200 Lockett Rd.

Sept. 14 @ 7:00 PM – The Square Room, 4 Market Square

Bring a chair to the outdoor performances.

Actors and audience will be socially distant. Seating limited to 50 on a first come, first served basis. Masks required indoors.