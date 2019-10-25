POWELL, Tenn. — A fun festival that features an American Idol finalist will benefit a local therapeutic riding non-profit. It's the Shining Light Equestrian Equine Fest.

One of its therapy horses has a beautiful face and the heart of a Lion.

In fact, he may be the only horse that is also a Lion.

Buzz Lightyear is a therapeutic riding horse at Shining Light Equestrian in Powell. The Clydesdale is also an official member of the Knox North Lions Club.

"The Lions Club really stepped up and said whatever Buzz needs we want to help him because he is serving like Lions serve," Sara McGinniss said. She is the CEO Shining Light Equestrian Therapeutic Riding.

Clare Crawford with the Knox North Lions Club said, "My husband and I and the Lions Club sponsor Lion Buzz so we help to make sure he gets to eat well."

She suggested the civic organization sponsor Buzz.

"Therapy, horses, riding, special education, it all just appeals to my heart," she said.

Knox North Lions Club sponsors Buzz Lightyear at Shining Light Equestrian

WBIR

Sara McGinniss is a life-long horse lover who founded Shining Light Equestrian to offer regular riding lessons and therapeutic riding lessons.

"Therapeutic riding lessons are typically for people with special needs," she said.

Those needs can be intellectual or behavioral or physical.

"The horse's hips move the same as a human's hips so if we've got someone in a wheelchair that's not able to use their legs they can still get the same movement as if they were using their legs but they are using the horse's legs instead," she said.

Sara McGinniss is a horse lover with a heart for people with disabilities

WBIR

Anna Burnette rides at Shining Light Equestrian once a week.

"I brush the horse. And then I clean the feet. And then I get the horse dressed. So I do the blanket and then the saddle pad and the saddle and then the reigns. And then I get my helmet and I am ready to ride," the 19-year-old said.

She said she has ADHD and anxiety and the horses calm her.

"I feel great when I am on the horse. I love it!"

Anna Burnette rides once a week at Shining Light Equestrian

WBIR

Sara McGinniss described the big Clydesdale named Bizz: "He's a gentle giant. He just loves people and loves the attention of people so he is great at his job."

He is great at a job he seems to enjoy as much as the clients do.

"I want to eventually get my own horse and live on a ranch," Anna Burnette said.

Clare Crawford joined the Lions Club in 1987

WBIR

Clare Crawford said, "What the Lions do is change lives. And that is what Buzz and Sara are doing here at Shining Light. They are affecting people and improving lives."

Shining Light Equestrian is the home of Buzz the Lion.

Shining Light Equestrian will host a festival and benefit concert November 9, 2019

WBIR

Shining Light Equestrian Equine Concert is Saturday, November 9.

Festivities start at 10:00 and go until 5:00 at the venue. 2724 Lakewood Lane in Powell.

American Idol finalist, Harper Grace, will perform a benefit concert at 2:00.