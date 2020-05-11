WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge will launch an exhibit on STEM careers Sunday, November 8

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Wonderworks is the big upside down house in Pigeon Forge. It is filled with fun and educational exhibits.

Sunday, November 8, is National STEM Day. That's when WonderWorks will launch a new exhibit on STEM careers.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The new exhibit will highlight specific STEM jobs and will include career information, videos, and demonstrations.

The first highlighted STEM career is an astronaut.

The permanent exhibit will rotate its STEM career spotlight using social media to solicit guest input on what jobs should be featured.