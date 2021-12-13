TN woman focused on making fly fishing more inclusive

Kimberly Ranalla founded and designed Miss Mayfly, fly fishing gear made for women, after struggling to find gear that fit properly.

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Many people consider Tennessee one of the most beautiful places to enjoy the outdoors.

However, a lot of times equipment is needed to fully enjoy outdoor hobbies.

When fly fishing, you'll need waders. When Kimberly Ranalla fell in love with fly fishing, she noticed that there weren't a lot of wader options for women.

"My first set of waders were ugly, heavy, stinky men's waders and they were horrible," Ranalla said.

When she wanted to share this new love of fly fishing with her daughter, the problem became more apparent. Ranalla decided to take things into her own hands by founding and designing the company, Miss Mayfly.

"I looked everywhere and couldn't find anything suitable for her, she's very tall and thin," Ranalla said. "I sat down and designed a wader that would fit and be inclusive for different sizes."

Miss Mayfly hit the market in 2018. It took off both nationally and internationally.

After months of supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, she said they are finally receiving their new line, Moxie, later this week.

The Moxie line includes a new chest wader as well as a high waist, wading pants designed for women.

Ranalla said the line can fit about 96% of women.

During the holiday season, she's offering a couple of Christmas bundles.

She's hoping to host a few classes geared toward female anglers like herself in the new year.

To learn more about her line, you can visit Miss Mayfly's website.