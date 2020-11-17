x
tnAchieves recruits mentors for 2021

Volunteers guide students in the Tennessee Promise Scholarship Program
Credit: tnAchieves
tnAchieves mentors in 2021 will help students virtually

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A little time can make a difference in a young person's life.

The mission of tnAchieves is to increase higher education opportunities for Tennessee high school students by providing last-dollar scholarships with mentor guidance.

It partners with Tennessee Promise Scholarship program.

A mentor for tnAchieves serve as a trusted resource and source of encouragement for a group of five to 10 high school seniors as they transition to college. 

They remind students of deadlines, ensure they are completing the steps for college enrollment and encourage them to reach their full potential.

The program will be online for 2021.

Mentoring takes about an hour a month but can be life changing for the students.

The deadline to apply is December 4.

Fill out an application online.

After applying, you will complete a one-hour mentor training before February 2021. After training, you will receive your student assignment in February 2021.

