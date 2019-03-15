KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You probably know someone with Alzheimer's. In the United States, more than 5 million people are living with the disease.

Several walks are coming up in our area to support Alzheimer's Tennessee. But you don't necessarily have to walk to make a difference.

A group of about eight people get together twice a week to make tamales in their church kitchen in Maryville.

"They are good tamales," Shirley Collins said.

Willie Burnette said, "It's a recipe that someone in our church had. We've always used it. People have enjoyed it. And we enjoy making them for the cure."

A cure for Alzheimer's.

"It is a dreadful disease. And I wouldn't want to see anybody have it. So we are hoping to get a cure," Willie said.

Shirley said, "I like that we are trying to find a cure because it steals our loved ones' memories so I would like to make it a memory."

They hope to make it a memory by making and selling tamales.

Willie Burnette and Shirley Collins are longtime members of the Logan's Chapel United Methodist Church Alzheimer's Fundraiser Team. It was the top team in Alzheimer's Tennessee "Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory" last year.

Logan's Chapel is Top Team

Alzheimer's Tennessee

"We've made so far around 300 dozen. And that's a lot of hot tamales," Willie said.

About 300 dozen tamales this year. In the past eight years or so they've raised more than $50,000 selling their delicious tamales.

"The ingredients helps. And the love of making them for the cause helps. We enjoy doing it," she said.

Shirley enjoys the fellowship.

"That's my favorite part. And also meeting the people that buy the tamales. You know, that's a good thing too. We get to meet a lot of people," she said.

They have a lot of repeat customers who call to place orders then pick them up at the church.

To place an order call Shirley Collins at 865-379-8026 or Willie Burnette at 865-982-6496

They'll wrap up their tamale season next month then volunteer at the "Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory" in Maryville.

You can participate in one of several "Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory" events in the next couple of months.

Knoxville Alzheimer's Tennessee Walk

Saturday, April 13, 2019

University of Tennessee Gardens

Foothills Alzheimer's Tennessee Walk

Saturday, April 27, 2019

Maryville College

5 County Alzheimer's Tennessee Walk

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Oak Ridge Civic Center