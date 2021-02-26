What's Trending: The battle over side parts, skinny jeans and the crying laughing emoji

It all started with Gen Z'ers all over Tik Tok saying these three things makes you old.

The internet is blowing up over side parts, skinny jeans and the crying laughing emoji.

It's gotten bad. Young women feel trendy, older women feel attacked and we all have so many questions.

It all started with this.

Gen Z'ers all over Tik Tok hating on side parts, skinny jeans and the laughing crying emoji.

They say these three things mean you're old. It became a battle between Gen Z and Millennials, who are now considered old? Over a hair part?

We took this issue to hair expert Shane Archer, the owner of Grow in Bearden.

"Middle parts don't work for everybody. Really, middle parts are only for round shape, oblong face shape or oval face shape. Everyone else should have a side part," Archer said.

Shane said widows peaks and foreheads also play a role in how you part your hair.

"I tried to do a middle part, Shane and I have a widow's peak," said WBIR Anchor Abby Ham.

He said people with a larger forehead can do a middle part, but a smaller forehead, it just doesn't work.

"It's really important to have that conversation with your professional stylist, not an Instagram influencer or whatever and find something that works best for your face shape, and your style and your manageability," Archer said.

Shane also made an interesting point.

"All of us 'old' people have been rocking these trends since Gen Z was in elementary school. I had a chili bowl parted straight down the middle, with highlights pulled through a cap," said Archer. "I had a middle part. I know all about the middle part. We invented the middle part."

Middle parts and baggy jeans and we invented the emoji--- :)