KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tiny dancers twirled and smiled as they enjoyed a class for 2 to 5 year olds.

Twinkle Toes Mobile Dance Company founder and instructor, Amanda Riggs, focuses on fun over form.

For example, she teaches first position with a plastic slice of pizza.

Jessica Hurst signed up her daughter, Addy, last year when she was 2.

"Every morning Addy wanted to put on a little dress and dance around the house so it was kind of a no-brainer to join them," she said.

You won't find Twinkle Toes Mobile Dance Company at a traditional brick and mortar studio.

"We are strictly mobile. We go to community centers, preschools, daycares and teach our dance lessons at those location," Amanda Riggs said.

And the YMCA. Monday at 11:15 was the first class at the Cansler Family YMCA.

She has three kids of her own so Amanda can relate to trying to squeeze in yet another activity. That's why the classes are short and held in places where the kids already are.

She said, "It's also a convenience to families who are looking to get their little ones in dance lessons because we are in preschools and daycares they get to take their classes while they are at school in their classes."

"We just wanted to do something that as fun for her and that would teach her some dance moves so I think this is a perfect fit," Jessica said. "You can't stop smiling and laughing at all the little kids trying to dance. It's adorable."

It is adorable. And it's a great way to introduce children in a casual and fun way.

"We are a stepping stone. We just want them to fall in love with dance before they jump into the studio. Our biggest thing is just sparking that passion and then seeing it where it takes them as they get a little older," Amanda said.

