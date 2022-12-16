'I feel lucky': Ukrainian mom and children celebrate the holidays in Knoxville with the help of friends and strangers

A mother and her young children fled war-torn Ukraine bound for Knoxville. Now, she is rebuilding their lives while her husband fights the Russians.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Julie Tryukhan now has a place to call home. The apartment in West Knoxville is decorated for the season and a Christmas tree stands in a corner of the living room.

As 21-month-old Paulina looks at the ornaments, 4-year-old Mark plays with his blocks. It's a refuge for Julie and her children thousands of miles from their native Ukraine where war with Russia rages on.

"Knoxville does feel like home but there is this feeling something is missing and it’s not going to go away until Dima gets here," Julie said.

Dima is Julie's husband. He remains in Ukraine serving his country in the war effort.

Julie and the kids keep in close contact with him as they rebuild their lives in East Tennessee. It was a harrowing journey to get here. The family lived in Kyiv.

When the Ukraine capital came under siege earlier in 2022, they took cover in the basement of their apartment building. Days later they evacuated on a packed train headed east but they couldn’t outrun the missile attacks.

"That’s when I knew there was no safe place in Ukraine at all and we just had to leave," Julie recalls.

With just a few belongings in tow, Julie and the children crossed the border into neighboring Slovakia, leaving Dima behind.

"As much as I love Ukraine and I loved our life back in Ukraine, it’s not about what I want anymore. It’s about my children’s future and safety," she said.

In planning their escape, Julie knew she could find a safe haven in Knoxville with Bill and Dinah Vogel.

In 2007, the family opened up their home to Julie, who was an exchange student at the time. Fifteen years later, in a time of crisis, they welcomed Julie again along with her children.

"I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," Bill said. "She made a decision and the Rotary Club put us together 15 years ago. Nobody knew this is what it would turn out to be."

In the four months since Julie and the children arrived, the community has rallied around them and donated furniture, toys, and even a car.

"The amount of help we have received has been overwhelming and unbelievable and we will be forever thankful for that," Julie said. "In fact, I feel lucky that we are here because not everybody got a chance to get out."

Because she did get out, Julie takes any opportunity to share the plight of the people left behind in Ukraine.

She recently returned to Webb School of Knoxville where she studied as an exchange student. Julie described her escape to the students and answered their questions. After she spoke, the students surprised her with a song to celebrate her birthday. Julie said as she stood on the stage, she felt like a rock star.

As the three members of the Truykhan family mark milestones far from their loved ones in Ukraine, Julie says she's grateful to celebrate this Christmas in Knoxville out of harm’s way. And she's thankful for the Vogels and the friendship they have forged over time and distance.

"I knew it would be life-changing I just never realized how much impact it would have on my life," she said.