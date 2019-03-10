KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For more than 50 years, the VolShop, formally the UT Bookstore, has been a part of the University of Tennessee tradition.

As a self-supporting, University-owned, auxiliary operation, the store complies with the University's mission and continuation of specialized services for students, faculty and staff.

The mission of the VolShop is to serve as the source of retail services for the University of Tennessee. It provides resources and materials necessary to foster academic success and the university experience.

UT VolShop Locations:

Student Union

17th & Cumberland Avenue

Art & Architecture Building

Neyland Stadium

Event trailers outside Thompson Boling Arena.

University Commons and the VolShop UTHSC

Madison building on the Memphis campus

All revenue earned annually by the VolShop helps to provide financial support for scholarships, student activities, and many campus projects.