KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Would you be my Valentine?

Holidays for Heroes Knox will provide a thousand cards for kids to sign. The Valentine's Day greetings will go to veterans who are part of programs at James H. Quillen VA Healthcare System.

Valentines for Heroes

The Corner Lounge

Friday January 24, 2020

4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Can't make it to the Friday night event? Teachers can contact founder Erin Donovan through the Holidays for Heroes Knox Facebook page to contribute cards for veterans. The collection deadline is February 8.

Valentine's Day is Friday, February 14.

