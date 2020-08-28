Knoxville Internationals Network (KIN) and Operation Inasmuch are sponsoring the Second Annual KINfolk Food Pack.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local nonprofits are partnering to pack 40,000 meals on Saturday morning, August 29, from 8:30 to noon.

The event will happen in two shifts at Woodlawn Christian Church.

Volunteers come from many different countries and speak many languages but are united in their desire to help others.

Meals will be distributed the day of the event to families, organizations, and participating churches. The remaining meals will be distributed throughout the summer at various food pantries, children's outreach programs, ESL programs, and ethnic congregations.