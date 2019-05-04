KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The preservation organization, Knox Heritage, runs a store that accepts donations of vintage items then re-sells them to support the non-profit.

The Salvage Shop has expanded its efforts to not only accept donations but also to go into the community to salvage vintage items themselves.

A recent success story starts with a house in Farragut.

"This was actually a house that was constructed about 50 years ago by Dr. Lacy Harville," Julie Schwab said. She is the manager of The Salvage Shop in North Knoxville.

Dr. Harville's family grew up in a 9,000 square foot house nestled in 88-acres in Farragut. When family members sold the property to a developer last summer, they insisted that historic parts of the house would be saved.

"When the Salvage Shop reopened last summer this was the first big job that we got. It took us about 2 weeks to do it," she said.

The Salvage Shop embraces the mission of Knox Heritage to preserve, restore, and transform historic places.

"We are all volunteers. A small but mighty band. We use our own vehicles, a lot of times our own tools, driving out there day after day, working in the heat," she said. "These are just people that are passionate about historical architectural salvage."

This marble was salvaged from a bathroom in the Harville house

They salvaged marble from one of the bathrooms, four large wood fireplace mantles, thick solid wood interior doors, light fixtures, and even a focal point outdoor chandelier.

"It's such a quality house. It took three years to build. And Dr. Harville put so much quality into it that people come in and they are amazed that they can get it at the prices we are able to give it to them for," she said.

Annette Brun explains the mission of Know Heritage

It's not all about price. Annette Brun with Knox Heritage has seen a shift to clientele who are looking for more than a deal.

"The thing that's interesting about The Salvage Shop now is that people come in and they ask about the story behind something. They want to know what it is, where was it, what age is it, who lived there, whatever the cases may be," she said. "The stories behind them I think is what is intriguing to people."

Like the story of the columns, salvaged from the historic Harville house. They need a new home.

"They were custom made for the house. They are of the highest quality," Julie Schwab said.

Unique. Antique. Vintage. You can find them at The Salvage Shop and help preserve history.

"They are beautifully designed pieces that you can't find in any store," Annette Brun said.

All of the sales at The Salvage Shop support Knox Heritage. Summer Suppers also raise money for the organization.

Interior wood doors are two inches thick

