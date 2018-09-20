His name isn't Smoky, but he's a dog that supports the Vols. In fact, he has quite an extensive orange wardrobe.

This canine doesn't have a dog house. Instead, he lives on top of a mailbox in West Knoxville.

When he renovated his house four years ago, Kirk Talley commissioned a couple of custom dachshund dog-shaped planters.

He loves dachshunds.

"They were just planters and for awhile I put plants in them but then I decided I would decorate one for the mailbox. And the neighbors loved it! And so every week I would do something different," he said.

He comes up with a new outfit for the mailbox dog he calls Rothchild. Well, there are actually two of the former planters named Rothchild.

"While one is on the mailbox then the other one is in the house and I am finding the right costume for what I want to do next," he said.

Rothchild is pretty popular. He has his own Facebook page and neighbors and strangers stop by to show him some love.

"Rothchild gets fan mail from the neighbors. I have cards and letters, They're all shown on the Facebook page. I get cards and letters for Rothchild. Costumes. People leave me costumes," he said.

People donate some costumes but most of them are made by Kirk.

"I go to thrift stores and I find all this stuff that I use on it."

It's never ending variety. Each holiday inspires a new look.

Kirk Talley especially enjoys topical outfits inspired by current events. The 2016 election gave him a lot of ideas.

"I had Hillary in a cage, I had Trump with a really bad wig. I've got two planters so when Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma was all in the news I had Bad Weiners. I had them both out here," he said.

After all, dachshunds are wiener dogs.

"When I did the election things I sat on my front porch and counted cars, forty some cars stopped and took pictures. And I've had people take pictures with the dog," he said.

He has fun with it most of the time.

"The neighborhood seems to like it except it when I do something really off color. And I do those occasionally just to keep it going," he said.

One that provoked some angry comments was a portrayal of the comedian Kathy Griffin after her fake beheading of President Trump. His handwritten sign said 'making comedy great again.'

Kirk shrugged. "Sometimes there is nothing controversial going on so I just put anything on him."

You know what's not controversial? Tennessee football.

"Rothchild is going to, he's a chef this week and he's going to cut up gator and serve it. It's really cheap because they're no good," he said.

Rothchild is blinged out and serving up some cheap gator meat.

Expect to see a lot of orange on Rothchild this fall. Well, unless there's some sort of controversy.

Rothchild lives on a mailbox near West Town Mall.

