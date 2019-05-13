KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — East Tennessee is home to dozens of wineries and vineyards.

If you have a little time, you can visit many of them in just a few hours.

This local gem is located in peaceful Townsend at the base of the Smoky Mountains.

The winery has a variety of 16 wines visitors can try, and while you sip, you can watch it being made-- wine is made on site, which visitors can see through glass windows.

No juices or additives are mixed into the wine, according to the company, just pure fruit.

Pleasant Hill Vineyards

This vineyard is as much of a treat for your taste buds as it is for your eyes.

Located five minutes from downtown Maryville, it's known for being a beautiful wedding venue as well as a vineyard.

They feature four wines for sampling, and some of the wine even comes from grapes grown on site.

Guests can schedule group tastings by appointment for you and all your friends to get a special experience.

Corks Wine and Spirits

This shop on Central Street in downtown Knoxville features wine in a unique way....on taps and growlers!

The store feature 18 wines on tap from all over the world, but they also sell a variety of more than 300 wines, plus craft beer and other liquors.

So whether it's red or white, East Tennessee is sure to delight!