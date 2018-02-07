Retired Air Force technical sergeant Jack Fanning says the worst part of being paralyzed is being in such great shape while other veterans are not.

"Internally, you're struggling and in your head, you don't want to tell people that," Fanning said. "It hurts. It hurts inside."

Jack used to be special ops. He served five tours in Afghanistan and in 2010, he was paralyzed when his equipment malfunctioned while parachuting.

It was a nightmare and the end of a dream.

Jack had followed his dad into the Air Force and planned on being an airman for life. When he was paralyzed he had to rely on his faith. Jack figured God must have a reason for putting him in that wheelchair.

"And now I know that the reason he did it was so that I could help other veterans," he said.

Jack says there are a lot of wounded veterans, just like him, looking for healing. Not from their injuries necessarily, but rather from emotional scars.

"The struggles can be so hardcore that it's hard to lift that burden," he said.

That's why, in 2012, Jack created an organization called Brother's Keepers.

The purpose is to give wounded veterans, first responders and their families once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

They've gone skydiving, scuba diving and even skiing. But, most importantly, they've created a bond that helps them move forward.

"Everybody here, we're all brothers," said one veteran. "It's like I've known 'em all my life and I've only known 'em two days. It's a family, that's all it is. It's a family."

"There's a healing that takes place," Fanning said. "You open up and next thing you know you're hugging and crying and laughing. And there's a bond there and just a sense of family."

Jack says it's brought him healing, too.

He says he hasn't been this happy in a long time.

For that reason, as long as there's a veteran in need or a service member looking for a way out, Jack will continue fighting to bring them freedom.

For more information on Brother's Keepers, or go here to find out how you can help.

