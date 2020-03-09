A free patriotic exhibit will be in Knoxville on Saturday and Maryville on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The mission of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

The organization places wreaths on veterans' graves. This year the event is set for December 19.

Wreaths Across America also encourages everyone to stand outside next Friday morning, September 11, then wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 and 9:03 when terrorists crashed airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

The organization also offers a free exhibit on wheels that travels across the country. It's coming to East Tennessee this weekend.

Wreaths Across America Traveling Mobile Education Exhibit

Saturday, September 5

10:00 to 8:00

Knoxville at Calhoun's in Turkey Creek

Sunday, September 6

10:00 to 6:00

Maryville at The Shed next to Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson