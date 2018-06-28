Traditional yoga has branched in to many variations: aerial yoga, hot yoga, even goat yoga.

Though they feature different approaches, most versions still focus on posture, breathing, and mindfulness.

A new kind of yoga class is for a different type of student.

JD Clayton practiced yoga for 23 years and has taught it for about a year.

He went to Arizona for a specialized workshop to earn his certification in 'yoga for golfers.'

"Which really is more about applied yoga and then human performance in sports," he said.

One of his 14-year-old students understands the relevance.

Cole Jordan said, "Stretching and staying flexible is important in your game."

They trade their golf cleats for bare feet.

"The first day they came in here they were really stiff. And they have picked up in their flexibility, range of motion, and even strength. They are able to hold those balance poses much, much better," Clayton said.

Cole Jordan and the other students in the yoga class were participating in a middle school golf camp at Williams Creek Golf Course. It's linked to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville.

"Golf is just our tool to teach life skills to kids," Shawn Mauer said. He is the Executive Director of the local organization.

He said The First Tee teaches nine core values including integrity, judgment, and respect.

"You can always tell the First Tee kids from other kids because they will always take their hat off and they will always shake their opponents hand after a match," he said.

Cole gave another example.

"Shaking somebody's hand you always look them in the eye, you say your name, things like that. Firm grip," he said.

Yoga instruction complements those lessons. Building confidence and perseverance. It's an exercise is reducing distractions.

"There are so many things in golf that can be a distraction for instance if I am at the putting green and somebody walks behind me that's a distraction. If I can let this go in my mind and focus on the business at hand I actually have a competitive advantage there," JD Clayton said.

Cole said,"It kind of gets us in a zone I guess to where we are not really thinking about anything except for our golf game I guess."

The class closes with relaxed bodies and focused minds. Clayton talks them through possible situations in a soothing voice.

"Your body knows what it feels like to make that putt," he said.

The class ends and the student move on to the main event.

"Go have a great golf game," Clayton said.

The First Tee also has a presence in Blount County and Sevier County and the program operates at many golf courses in our area.

© 2018 WBIR