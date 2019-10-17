MALIBU, Calif. — It's almost every six-year-old girl's dream come true who has a Barbie Dreamhouse at home.
There's an actual, life-size Barbie home of your dreams available for an exclusive stay in Malibu!
Through Airbnb, you can pay to stay at the three-story Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse for a surprisingly affordable price -- $60 a night. Your host, Barbie, says the home has ocean views and open spaces for people to hang.
According to the site, the dreamhouse will be available for a two-night stay from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.
And yep, you've probably guessed it. There is a bit of a catch. The dreamhouse is only available for a one-time stay only for up to four lucky guests.
It's a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance for any Barbie fans out there. Booking starts promptly at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, so mark your calendars and set your alarms.
And that's not all. With your stay, you'll get a few visits from a couple of Barbie's friends. You'll get a fencing lesson, a cooking class in the Dreamhouse's fully-stocked kitchen, a makeover with hairstylists and a meet-up with a celebrity stylist! A trip to the Columbia Memorial Space Center is also included.
There is wifi, a kitchen, a hot tub, free parking on the premises, a movie theater, and a pool (waterslide not included). And the house is stocked with all the necessary amenities.
Check-in ranges from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and check-out is at 2 p.m. No parties, no smoking and no pets are allowed, unfortunately, even though Barbie loves all furry friends. The Airbnb post also says booking the house is not be a contest.
There's no word if Barbie will open up her Dreamhouse for more stays in the future.
