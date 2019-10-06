MARYVILLE, Tenn. — If you're in the mood to sew anytime, there's a place for you.

Members figure out when the time is best for them: early morning, mid-afternoon, or middle of the night.

You Sew Crazy in Maryville is open 24-7.

"You have just certain types of women who like to come in when there is nobody here and you have those who like to come in when everybody is here," You Sew Crazy Co-owner Ruth Rios Atkinson said.

She and her sister Renee Rios Weber started the business.

Ruth Rios Atkinson is co-owner of You Sew Crazy

"They have a lot of maker spaces out now. And I thought this would be really fun to just do a maker space just for sewing, and also knitting, and also crocheting, and embroidery and just the fiber arts and it's really, really starting to grow," Ruth said.

Sewing was a passion for Kim Chaney-Bay but then she stopped doing it.

"I wish there was a place where I could just go and sew and leave my things and not to have to have the cats sitting on top of them if I'm leaving them out on the dining room table because I don't have a sewing room," she recalled.

Now her sewing room is You Sew Crazy.

You can bring your own machine to the sewing studio or borrow. That's a real plus for Melissa Swett.

"You can put your stuff away and leave it here. You don't have to take it home. You don't have to take the machine out. Once you have it out you can just leave it. It's great," she said.

Melissa is even thinking about starting a sewing business.

"I'm working on pillow covers," she said. "And I've got some friends who are very interested so we'll see where it goes."

The studio also offers classes. The centerpiece of the classroom is a five by ten cutting table. It's perfect for bigger projects.

A giant cutting table is the centerpiece of a classroom at You Sew Crazy

"You can do drapes, you can do quilting, you can cut. It cuts the time of laying out a pattern and pinning it and everything that goes into getting a pattern ready to sew, in half," Ruth said.

It's becoming a sewing community where sewers take classes, share fabric, and share ideas.

You Sew Crazy is becoming a community of sewing enthusiasts

"If there's something you can't figure out you have this wonderful community of people. And people are very supportive and kind," Kim said.

Members pay a flat fee for unlimited access while others pay for single visits.

It's a studio for people who are crazy about sewing.

You Sew Crazy is starting a promotion called Freebie Fridays. Just drop by for free on Friday nights.