Zoo Knoxville's new ARC set to open Monday

Zoo Knoxville's newest crown jewel, the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, is just days away from opening April 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Snakes, lizards, turtles, and even a sloth are making themselves at home inside the new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Center at Zoo Knoxville.

The 12,000-square-foot facility features more than 80 different species. It's the largest project since the zoo opened.

Zoo members had the chance to peek inside a few days before the grand opening set for Monday, April 12.

While the attraction is fun to explore with its interactive STEM-focused exhibits and animal habitats to experience, it also boosts the zoo's conservation efforts.

Zoo Knoxville's herpetology department is ranked amount the top in the country for its efforts to save endangered amphibians and reptiles, and Michael Ogle, curator of herpetology, believes the ARC will only help their efforts.

"This is going to put us in the upper echelon of all the zoos in the country. I'm really proud of the team," Ogle said.