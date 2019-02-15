SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — When colder weather creeps into the area, it seems like we would do just about anything to stay warm.

There are, of course, the usual methods to keep your body temperature up, but when that hot cup of coffee or thick puffy coat doesn’t seem to do the trick, perhaps a warm and steamy hot tub just might!

If that sounds like just thing, Sevier County is full of what you're looking for, with various spots and locations housing that heat. Here are few spots you will want to check out!

Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa

Nothing beats sitting in this steamy spa when temperatures drop into the teens.

Lauren Lowery, an aquatic supervisor at the resort and spa, explained the water stays at a toasty 105 degrees year round.

"You have the rocks, you have the mountain feel, you over look and you see the woods right across the street, and it feels like you're in the Smoky Mountains, and that is the feel that we want at the spa," Lowery said.

Private Cabins

If you are looking for more seclusion, a private cabin is a great idea.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Thankfully, there are hundreds of Fireside Chalet cabins in Sevier County, and a handful of them have spectacular views.

Jessica Russell, a manager with Fireside Chalet, said you can cozy up in their hot tubs and even keep watching your favorite shows or enjoy a fire burning bright.

"When you get into the hot tub, you get the warm, and when you get out and get the cool crisp feel from the mountains, it is a spa feeling you can never replace," Russell said.

Wilderness at the Smokies

Finally, if a secluded tub is little too small, how about a hot tub that can fit you and your closest 20 plus friends!

The hot tub at Wilderness at the Smokies is huge, but still relaxing.

Plus, you can enjoy the steaminess inside or outside, just feet away from lots of other fun water park slides for the family.

Nikki Harrell, director of sales at Wilderness at the Smokies, said it is a great place to relax on a snow day.

"The water park stays a constant 80 degrees all year long," Harrell said.

Located just off of Windfield Dunn Parkway, it's hard to miss the massive slides and outdoor water park.

If you don't want to spend the night at the resort, you can also purchase a day pass for the water park.

So, while we may not be able to crank up the thermostat outside, we can at least make the most of the cooler weather, and in a very relaxing way.