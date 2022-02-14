Blount Co. Animal Center searching for families to give pets in need homes after hitting capacity

If you would like to learn more about adopting or help foster a pet, you can call the center at (865) 980-6244.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Animal Center is looking for a few good families to consider adopting or fostering a loving pet in need from its shelter.

The center said it is currently at capacity, and stays at or over capacity for roughly two-thirds of the year. If you are looking to adopt a pet, the animal center said it would love for you to consider checking out some of its dogs and cats looking for forever homes.

"Shelter animals are not broken, and most end up with us due to circumstances beyond their control. They are waiting for a second chance at the good life, and a true forever family to call their own. It’s not always easy as they need time to acclimate and figure out new routines, but it is so worth it when it works out!" the BCAC said.

The center is also looking for foster families to take on pets in need of temporary places to stay to help free up space at the shelter.

"Our foster network helps us by removing dogs from the kennel when we're at capacity so we have room for other animals that are brought to us," BCAC Director Charles Rafford said. "They help us by temporarily housing animals until we can make space through adoption or transport, and then we can bring those animals back into the center."

If you'd like to adopt, you can visit the center at 233 Currie Avenue in Maryville Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 to 1 p.m. by appointment by calling (865) 980-6244, or you can check out its Petfinder page at this link.