MARYVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking for your furever friend, now is the time -- according to Friends of the Blount County Animal Center.

The shelter is full and needs help making space.

Due to a record intake day, it's not accepting owner surrenders at this time and asks you contact them with any questions you may have.

Call the shelter at (865) 980-6244.

Here are all the ways you can help:

Consider adoption

Approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the ASPCA. Of those, approximately 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

And of those, it's estimated that approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized (670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats)

Consider fostering a pet

Fostering a shelter pet has some distinct advantages if you're not fully ready to commit.

Volunteer with the animals

Have you been wanting to give back to the community or spend more time with animals? We would love to see you at our next volunteer orientation!

Donate to their nonprofit partner Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation.

