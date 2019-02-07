KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Whenever thunder roars or fireworks light up the sky, it can be a scary experience for dogs.

RELATED: Is it legal to buy or shoot fireworks where I live?

Loud noises and bright lights can create anxiety for some pets. If this is your first Independence Day with a new pet, you also may not know how they will react.

RELATED: Fourth of July 2019 events in East Tennessee

"A lot of dogs are overwhelmed by loud sounds," Carmen Sheperd with Young-Williams Animal Center said. "We might enjoy them, but they don't recognize it's for fun; the lights, the sounds-- especially events with a lot of people. For some dogs they just need to get away and don't realize they can come back to their owner."

WBIR

Here's how you can make sure your pet feels as safe and comfortable as possible during the patriotic festivities.

1. Inside is better than outside

If you can't be at home, leave your dog indoors and not outside where they can escape. Experts also recommend putting them in their crate with a blanket and water.

2. Try a security vest for your dog

Some dogs even do well with security vests; you can buy these at retailers like Amazon or make your own with a tight fitting t-shirt. The compression can make them feel calm and safe.

3. Medication

If your pet is normally already stressed or anxious, talk with your vet about medication you can give to your pet before the noise starts. Some pet owners are even turning to cannabis dog treats as well to treat their anxiety.

RELATED: Treats with CBD oil a hit with owners of anxious pets

4. Keep the space dark and free of any bright lights

5. Play white noise or light music

Some pet owners find putting headphones on their dog, running a fan or playing music can add a nice distraction for their pet.

If the worst happens and your dog somehow gets out and runs away, don't panic. Check your neighborhood first to see if they hid close to home. If they do get picked up by animal control in Knoxville, they will be brought to YWAC's main location on Division Street.

YWAC will take the pet's photo and upload it to their website and Facebook page.

One of the best ways to stay prepared is also to get your pet micro-chipped. The technology only costs $15 at YWAC.

If they already are--check to make sure that information is updated and accurate with the correct phone number and address.