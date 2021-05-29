Pet of the Week : Darla

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center's "Pet of the Week" is a darling hound mix, Darla. She's lookin for a home with loving owners and a fenced-in backyard.
She's about 3 years old, but YWAC doesn't know her exact age, because she came in as a stray.
Darla is very sweet and playful. She would do best in a home with a fenced-in yard where she can run and play. Darla does great with kids, and a big family might be a good fit for her.
Darla is picky about other dogs, so YWAC requests the pets do a meet and greet before official adoptions.
If you are interested in meeting Darla, she is at the Young-Williams Kingston Pike location. You can check the center's website, call them at (865) 215-6650, or send an email to adoptions@young-williams.org.