Pet of the Week : Darla

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center's "Pet of the Week" is a darling hound mix, Darla. She's lookin for a home with loving owners and a fenced-in backyard.

She's about 3 years old, but YWAC doesn't know her exact age, because she came in as a stray.

Darla is very sweet and playful. She would do best in a home with a fenced-in yard where she can run and play. Darla does great with kids, and a big family might be a good fit for her.

Darla is picky about other dogs, so YWAC requests the pets do a meet and greet before official adoptions.