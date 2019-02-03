KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They may not have been in the Big Easy, but that didn't stop dogs from across East Tennessee from celebrating Mardi Gras, or should we say, Mardi Growl.

These four-legged friends paraded through the Old City and down Gay Street at 11 a.m. for the 12th annual Young-Williams Animal Center Mardi Growl.

After strutting their stuff in the streets, these costumed canines headed over to Market Square for a party with live music and food trucks.

Kodak resident Dauna Epperson brought her 10-year-old pooch named Baxter to the festivities dressed Winnie the Pooh.

He may be getting up there in age, but Epperson took care of that by carrying him around in his own 'hunny' pot.

"He's still going strong so we've still got a couple more years on him," Epperson said. "We've been coming out here the last four years and love it."

Part of the celebration included awards for some of the best dressed dogs in the parade.

Knoxville resident Melinda Robbins entered her tiny poodles, Ruby and Norma, in the parade with a KFC-inspired float complete with their very own Colonel Sanders.

"Everyone told us we had dogs that looked like fried chicken so we did fried chicken," Robbins said.

Needless to say, these Kentucky fried canines won the Best Costume category.

For some the day wasn't just about the costumes and parade, it was a chance to meet some new friends.

Knoxville resident Carolyn Cooper brought her 11-week-old chocolate lab, Ranger, to Mardi Growl.

Ranger was given to her by her son-in-law who is a vet and was an Army Ranger.

This was Ranger's first big outing since his puppy classes, and by the time 10News caught up with him, he was already dozing off on his mom's shoulder.

"He's done really well, but I can tell he's ready for a nap," Cooper said.

For more information about Mardi Growl, visit the event website.