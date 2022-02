Does your pet need vaccines or microchipping? The free clinic is happening on Saturday, Feb. 26. People will need to call ahead to reserve a spot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical and Young Williams Animal Center will host a free drive-thru pet clinic on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Pre-registration is required for the free drive-thru cat and dog vaccination and microchip clinic. You can call at 1-865-500-8599 to register.

Arrival times are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required, organizers said.

RAM said that location and arrival times will be provided at the time of registration.