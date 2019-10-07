Young-Williams Animal Center has good news and bad news.

They've managed to reunite 31 dogs with their owners since July 4, so yay!

Unfortunately, the stray pups keep coming in.

This time of year is rough because the loud sounds of fireworks can spook even the calmest, most well-behaved dogs and send them running away. The shelter said earlier this week they were "packed completely full" after the holiday weekend.

If you have lost a pet, or know someone who has, please check with Young-Williams. They shared a gallery of strays on their Facebook page on Friday.

YWAC keeps stray dogs and cats on hold for three days, but if no one comes forward to claim them, they will be evaluated for adoption.

Original story - July 9, 2019

Young-Williams Animal Center said it is packed with stray dogs after a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The shelter is asking people who may have lost their pets over the holiday weekend to check their shelter at 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

They've taken photos of what they believe are runaway pets, many of which likely were scared off by fireworks.

The shelter keeps all lost animals for a minimum 3-day hold before they consider them unclaimed and ready to be adopted.

Anyone interested in adopting can drop by their shelter or Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. They are both open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and usually close for an hour between 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

If you're committed to getting a new furry friend, here are the standard adoption fees:

Adult dogs can normally be adopted for $40

Puppies are $250

Kittens are normally $100 and are always buy one, get one

Adult cats are $25

Adult cats older than 3 years old are always free

Small mammals and exotic pets can range from $10 to $60

All adoptions come with spay/neuter services, microchipping and registration for dogs/cats, a preliminary physical exam, initial core vaccines, deworming, flea and tick treatment, heartworm tests and preventative care, FELV and FIV tests for adult cats, and FELV for kittens.