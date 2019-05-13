KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center is employing new technology in hopes of reuniting lost pets with their owners.

YWAC is partnering with 'Finding Rover' to use facial recognition tools to identify lost cats and dogs.

Every dog and cat that enters YWAC becomes registered with Finding Rover. The app uploads pet photos to a database with some basic details about their owner and contact information to make it easier to reunite people with their pets.

Anyone can download the app and register their pet with it for free. The tool uses pet facial recognition to search the database and find registered pets.

People can also report their pets missing as well as find an adoption database in their area. Young-Williams is currently using the database to find pets a forever home.