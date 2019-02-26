8:00 AM - Check out Knoxville’s crazy good coffee scene

Stop by any of Knoxville’s many coffee shops, and you’ll get people who swear that this is the best one. Here are a few you need to check out:

Wildlove for baked goods and a welcoming environment - Famous for their baked goods, Wildlove is owned by the same folks who brought you Old City Java. Their ingredients are locally sourced and we won't judge if you go back for seconds.

K Brew for creative endeavors and the hammocks out back - The layout of K-Brew is basically begging you to write the next Great American Novel. Indeed, that might be where the people out front, but the people swinging in hammocks in the room off to the side are not. Hit up K-Brew for a place where you can meet with your friends and still study after.

French Creperie for European food and lavender lattes - Less of a coffee shop in the traditional sense, this place leans harder into the brunchy side of Knoxville's than the previous two. Say bonjour to a good morning that begins with macarons or ham and cheese crepes.

11:00 PM - Embrace Knoxville’s sports town heritage

Forget professional sports: it’s all Vol in this part of Tennessee. If you can swing tickets to see them in action, go for that. When the last half ends, tours of Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena are available by appointment.

The most interactive way to get a glimpse of what sports are about here though, is to hit up the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. With exhibits showcasing the history of women’s basketball at all levels, it’s the perfect place to work on your jump shot.

12:00 - Have lunch and people watch at Market Square

Property owner Scott West is planning two new bars for Market Square in Knoxville.

If you’re lucky enough to swing by Historic Market Square on a Saturday morning when The Farmer’s Market is in town, forget this entire itinerary and chill there for a few hours in the morning.

If not, Historic Market Square is worth a stop anyway. Hang around for lunch or, again, get one of those coffees we just talked about. Historic Market Square is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a stress-free way to enjoy the city.

Places to go: Cafe 4, Tomato Head, Tupelo Honey, Soccer Taco, Coffee & Chocolate

1:30 - Showtime at The Tennessee Theatre on Gay Street

When it first opened, the Tennessee Theatre was called “the South’s most beautiful theatre”. These glittering lights have seen a lot in 90 years, from the glory days when 40 cents got you a front row seat at a matinee to the decline and eventual resurgence of downtown. This space is now a multi-purpose performing arts space and hosts symphonies, operas, and cultural performances. It's also listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features architectural styles from France, Italy, Czchoslovakia and Asia.

Some of the shows slated for 2019 include: Something Rotten! March 1-3 Jersey Boys May 3-5 Finding Neverland June 14-16

6:00 - Beer and ramen at Suttree's High Gravity Tavern, followed by Kingpin bowling at Maple Hall

This is a more family-friendly duo than it may seem. Suttree's certainly offers a rotating selection of craft beer like any proper Knoxville restaurant should. But the blend of good beer, arcade games, and spicy ramen just down the street from the Tennessee Theatre's grandeur represents what Knoxville does best for a lot of people: unique food in a laid-back environment.

And just across the street, there's Maple Hall Bowling. You'll be pretty full from Matt's Ramen, but they offer a full-service bar out back if you want to nosh on something. It's an environment where you'll still feel pretty happy even if you strike out. Though maybe not happier than six-year-old bowling enthusiast, Lucia.





