'He had a beautiful smile' | Morgan Co. community mourns 16-year-old who died in car crash

Family and friends remembered Zander Guinn, 16, after he died in a car crash on Sunday.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Family and friends mourned Zander Guinn, a 16-year-old student-athlete from Sunbright School, on Monday. He died over the weekend after he was involved in a car crash.

"I mean, he was my cousin, but he was more like a brother to me," said Kendra Massey. "He would always be there for me. You know, even if I was wrong. But he was always there if I wanted to talk about my problems."

His family wants people to know he loved his family and had a kind heart.

"He never got too cool for me," said Maryann Saylor, Guinn's aunt. "Some of my kids, the older they got, they got too cool for me. But, he would always still hang out with me."

His family says he was known for his sense of humor and smile. That's how they'll remember him.

"He could always make somebody laugh," Massey said. "He was very funny to me. He was the funniest person I know."

He was also known to be a great athlete and played football and basketball at Sunbright School.

"He played hard," said Cody Jordan, one of Zander's former coaches. "He was the hardest worker on the court. He also had grit and grip, and he would always let people know."