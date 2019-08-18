ROSSFORD, Ohio — Cooper's mom, Hannah Rickman, always asks her kids what kind of theme they want for their birthday each year.

5-year-old Cooper caught his mom by surprise when he told her he wanted to have a "Target Birthday." When his mom asked him what he meant he told her "I want to work at Target for my birthday, mommy."

Hannah Rickman

RELATED: Target is throwing it back to 20 collaboration collections in September

Rickman reached out to Target on Facebook and quickly got a reply saying they would reach out to their local Target.

Rickman said Target's media and HR departments officially allowed her son to become an employee for a day.

They even gave him an employee discount!

Hannah Rickman

RELATED: Breastfeed 'wherever and whenever': Target store sign has moms rejoicing