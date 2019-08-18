ROSSFORD, Ohio — Cooper's mom, Hannah Rickman, always asks her kids what kind of theme they want for their birthday each year. 

5-year-old Cooper caught his mom by surprise when he told her he wanted to have a "Target Birthday." When his mom asked him what he meant he told her "I want to work at Target for my birthday, mommy."

Rickman reached out to Target on Facebook and quickly got a reply saying they would reach out to their local Target. 

Rickman said Target's media and HR departments officially allowed her son to become an employee for a day.

They even gave him an employee discount!

