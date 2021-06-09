A bit of Tuscan flavor is on the way to downtown Maryville to fill Sullivan's spot

A new restaurant is replacing Sullivan's Downtown with a Tuscan grill concept offering fresh salads, meats, poultry and seafood.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — For the past 20 years, one Maryville downtown building has been home to Sullivan's Downtown. It closed June 6, but a new restaurant will take its place, adding some Tuscan grill flavor.

Southern Cross signed a lease with Pistol Creek Hospitality Group, which will open a new restaurant called Bella. Bella is a Tuscan grill concept offering fresh salads, meats, poultry and seafood.

Owner Lori Klonaris said the goal is to bring a fresh and lighter approach to Italian regional dishes to downtown Maryville.

“We see a lot of potential in downtown Maryville and are excited to be a part of its revitalization," Klonaris said. "Maryville is a beautiful city, and we are looking forward to becoming a part of this community.”

Spaces in the City will manage Bella. It's the same team that created Café 4, Kefi, Vida, The Vault and The Press Room in Knoxville.

The building will undergo a complete renovation to create an elevated and refined dining atmosphere with a full bar.

The menu will remain affordable. Bella will be open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. The restaurant plans to open late this summer.