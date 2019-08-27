KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming soon to South Knoxville

Simpl (no, that's not a typo) started out as a pop-up business with Honeybee Coffee and now the owner and chef is opening his own place.

Chef and Owner Kendale Ball said he'd describe his style as very simplistic so they picked the name by starting with the word simple and dropping the 'e'. He said they chose to drop the 'e' so it would draw visitors' eyes to the name.

The restaurant is small plate-focused and uses foods that are locally sourced.

Ball said the menu includes items like Southern tapas.

"Small plates that are vegetable-driven. We have a lot of vegetable-driven dishes. We're going to serve domestic beer," Ball said.

He said since there are so many high-quality craft beer businesses in South Knoxville, they decided to serve simple, domestic beers.

Ball said they want to serve foods that they like to eat. He said if you ride a bike or walk, you'll get a dollar off your meal.

The restaurant, which is located right next to Alliance Brewing Company, is holding a soft opening this weekend.

WBIR

WBIR