11-year-old Kentucky native wows judges on America's Got Talent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky native is well on his way to achieving his dreams after wowing the judges and receiving a standing ovation on America's Got Talent Tuesday night.

11-year-old D'Corey Johnson is an aspiring singer and Broadway star from Louisville.

“I want to be on Broadway and be in movies and I want to be in Hamilton and Wicked,” Johnson said when he took the stage.

Johnson's bright green bow tie complimented his vibrant stage presence as he sang a version of Journey's "Open Arms."

Judge Simon Cowell gently requested that Johnson sing without the backing track. Johnson agreed to restart and his true talent was then recognized.

“It’s so difficult to say what will happen in the future. What I can say? I promise you, things are just going to be amazing, really,” Cowell said. “I’d love to be the first person to say yes.”

Johnson received "yes" votes from all four judges.

“I’m overwhelmed because I always wanted to be on this show and I’m glad that I got to be,” said Johnson after leaving the stage.