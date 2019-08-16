Nearly 150 dogs were found in a Bledsoe County home on Poplar Road near Pikeville Wednesday.

Caroline Adkins has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in the case.

BCSO

The initial headcount of the animals was 150, which could change as they are formally counted and checked by vets.

Karen McMeekin, with A Time 4 Paws Rescue in Crossville, TN, says she found out about a possible animal cruelty case Monday.

"I received a call on my anonymous animal cruelty hotline, and I also received phone calls from people in the community who know my organization," McMeekin told Channel 3 Thursday.

McMeekin says she drove to the property to check it out herself and that's when she called authorities.

Detective George Hodge with the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office says they've been working nonstop since Monday, including getting a veterinarian to come out and assess the animals.

The vet's recommendation was to take all of the animals off property.

Their work resulted in the arrest of Caroline Adkins with animal cruelty on Wednesday night.

Humane Society said in a statement, "We would like to thank our shelter and rescue partners for opening their doors as well as Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office for answering the call to help these animals."

McMeekin said, "I'm grateful that it's HSUS [Humane Society of the United States] because they won't leave dogs behind like we won't with our policy."

Bledsoe County doesn't have an animal shelter.

McMeekin says she doesn't know if an animal shelter would have stopped this case, but it helps to have one if you run across a case like this.

"I think that all counties in Tennessee should have animal services, absolutely," McMeekin explained.

Channel 3 did speak with Adkins' husband who declined to do an interview but he says that this county needs an animal shelter.

RELATED: Proposed bill would make animal cruelty a federal felony