Madison, WI (WTMJ) -- A 2-month-old puppy is recovering from a leg amputation after he was thrown from a vehicle in Madison.

A good Samaritan found the puppy, Kringle, after he was thrown out of a window of a moving vehicle. The good Samaritan then brought him to UW Veterinary Care.

Kringle was then transferred to the Dane County Humane Society where they discovered his front leg was badly fractured. The fracture was so bad the humane society made the decision to amputate Kringle's leg for the "best chance at a happy and healthy future."

Kringle is now recovering with a foster family and will return to DCHS and be put up for adoption when he is healed.