4 adoptable pigs are looking to squeal their way into your heart

Anderson County and Knox County each have set of piggies at local animal shelters who want to be your newest pets.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — This little piggy went to market, this little piggy went home.

Was that home yours? Because it can be.

Anderson County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook Saturday that they have two potbelly pigs looking for a home.

They ask that their adopter have experience owning and caring for pigs.

The shelter said the pair of piggly wigglies seem to be bonded and would like a home together.

Both pigs are fully vetted and fixed.

They can be your new best friends for $85 but remember they will get bigger, so a home with room to roam and romp is best.

If these pigs aren't for you, we've got another pair looking for a forever home.

Young-Williams Animal Center posted online Sunday morning that they, too, have a pair of bonded piggies looking for a home.

Dorothy and Sophia are staff favorites at the shelter in Knoxville and have more of a prissy pig air about them.

Picture it Sicily 1922!



Dorothy & Sophia here! We are the temporary golden girls of the shelter. Everyone loves us so we get a lot of belly rubs and yummy treats but, we'd really like a place to call home. We would rather not separate so it would be great to be adopted together pic.twitter.com/gkl0MG24ll — Young-Williams Animal Center (@YWACpets) August 23, 2020

Pig experience is recommended, and again remember, this piggies will keep growing!

But if you've always want to snuggle up with a ham of a good boy or girl, now's your option.