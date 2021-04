The rescue said Hops Bear arrived at its facility on April 12, weighing 2.64 pounds and needing help to go to the bathroom.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue said its newest cub, Hops Bear is doing well and eating a lot.

The rescue said Hops Bear arrived at its facility on April 12, 2021, weighing 2.64 pounds and needing help to go to the bathroom.

He is now over 3 pounds and can use the little cub's room on his own.