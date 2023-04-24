Knoxville nonprofit rescues 10 puppies from large 'hoarding' situation in Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville nonprofit welcomed ten puppies to East Tennessee last week after they were rescued from a "hoarding/puppy mill" situation in Alabama.
Adopt a Golden Knoxville said hundreds of dogs were rescued from "terrible living situations" there and originally took in four dogs. A few days after that, they were asked to take six more dogs in.
"AGK was contacted by friends of ours at the rescue, 'Guardians of Rescue' or 'GOR,' about a massive puppy mill, hoarding situation that was going to be shut down and they were going to hundreds of dogs, around 150 dogs is what we were originally told," said Sommerville Culbertson, the communications director of AGK. "The first day, 120 were removed from the terrible living conditions these puppies were in and adult dogs. There were a variety of breeds being bred there."
They said they took in three adults and seven puppies from the puppy mill. They said when they were received, they were covered in fleas and ticks and many were underweight.
Now, they are all recovering in foster homes as the rescue works to find them forever homes.
One volunteer formally adopted one of the Golden Retrievers.
"I just fell in love with Scout right away, so I had to take him home with me," said Robyn Townsend, a volunteer with the rescue. "You will love the dogs, they will steal your heart. But, know that your helping provides a safe, happy, loving place for them until they can find their forever home."
Adopt a Golden said they are stretched thin and said they have taken in twice as many dogs so far into 2023 as they did at the same point in 2022. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering with the rescue can fill out an application on their website.