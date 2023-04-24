Knoxville nonprofit rescues 10 puppies from large 'hoarding' situation in Alabama

Last week we briefly told you about 4 dogs AGK took from a hoarding/puppy mill situation, where 120 total dogs were rescued from terrible living conditions. A few days later we were asked to take 6 more puppies! Even though we are currently stretched very thin with a huge number of orphans, how could we not help these babies? They came to us scared, filthy, and covered in fleas and ticks. Over the last few days they’ve received vet care, baths, and lots of love! Just look at these pictures to see their transformation. We hate what these babies and the other 100+ dogs rescued have been through. Please help us shut down puppy mills for good by only purchasing dogs from ethical breeders. Do your homework, get referrals, and of course, rescue if you can! So, without further ado, I please help us welcome new puppies Stevie, Patty, Elton, Kravitz, Lennox, and Jagger to our AGK family. We aren’t accepting new applications right now for this specific group (we will announce when we do) but if you are an approved applicant and interested in adopting one, please reach out to your application coordinator.